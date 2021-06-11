Transgender Female Arrested After String of Expensive Watch Robberies: Police

Miami Police detectives have arrested a transgender female, whose birth name is John Cecil Collins Jr., after a string of thefts and robberies involving exotic cars and expensive watches. The arrest report did not include her female name.

Collins would approach men who were wearing expensive watches in the Brickell and Downtown bar/nightclub areas and offer them rides in rented luxury vehicles, according to arrest reports.

Two of the victims reported that Collins picked up another female suspect a few blocks away and offered the victims a white powder to inhale and the victims lost consciousness only to wake up hours later and notice that their watches were stolen.

The theft follows a string of similar cases with the same modus operandi.

After a lengthy investigation, Collins was located and arrested in the vicinity of 8400 Tamiami Trail and is being questioned by detectives.

Collins’ charges include, robbery by sudden snatching, third degree grand theft, and second degree grand theft.

She is also wanted for multiple cases in the city of Miami.

Detectives believe that there are more victims that have not come forward and believe some of the victims may be from out of town.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous may contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.