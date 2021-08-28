Tropical Park COVID-19 Testing Site Is Now Open 24 Hours

The COVID-19 testing site at Tropical Park is now open 24 hours a day. The site offers PCR testing.

Miami-Dade County says it is averaging over 24,000 COVID-19 tests per day and Tropical Park is one of the sites with the highest demand.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing is vital to detect the virus as early as possible. I’m proud that we are able to provide this important service 24/7 to Miami-Dade families, and grateful to Nomi Health for being willing to work around the clock to serve our community,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

“We want to make sure our community has access to all the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t yet to help us stop the spread,” Cava said.

Tropical Park is the first site under the management of Nomi Health to be open 24 hours. Nomi Health currently works in six other states across the country in addition to supporting universities, airports and other organizations nationwide.

"Giving the community 24-hour access to testing at Tropical Park is critical to Nomi's mission of ensuring everyone who needs a test can get one," Ron Goncalves, General Manager of Florida for Nomi Health said. "We understand that many cannot leave work or school during the day, so this round-the-clock access allows people to get tested without sacrificing the demands of their schedules.”

