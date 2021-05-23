Man Killed, Another Injured in Opa-locka Drive-by Shooting

One man died and another was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Opa-locka, police said.

The shooting happened at 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ali Baba Avenue near Northwest 27th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.

One of the victims was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, while the other died.

A woman on scene told NBC 6 the deceased victim is her grandnephew, who was about 20 to 21 years old. He was walking through the hallway when he was gunned down.

“I’m shocked for somebody to kill him," said Ms. Gilbert, the victim's relative who only gave her last name. "Just run by and open fire like that, come on."

She says she’s had enough of the violence.

"It is sad. It’s time, God is coming back. So much killing among our Black people," she said.

Police continue their search for the shooter or shooters. If you have information that can help investigators, please contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

This is an active scene and the story is developing. Check back for more details.