Undocumented men arrested after human trafficking victims found in Palm Beach: Sheriff

Two men living in the United States illegally were arrested in a human trafficking bust after a woman called to report that she was being held against her will in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sunday at around 7:45 a.m., a young woman called 911 to report that she had been “confined in a house for multiple days by two men.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She didn’t know her exact location, and the phone’s general location was “in a densely populated area,” so authorities said they immediately began investigating.

Deputies noticed two men “exhibiting suspicious behavior” outside a home in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, about 10 miles south of Palm Beach.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Glin Zuniga Latin (left) and Yudvin Zuniga Latin (right)

They said when they made contact, the men appeared nervous.

At some point, the deputies saw a woman inside the residence, and “recognizing the urgency of the situation, they made entry into the home and successfully located two victims of a potential human trafficking operation.”

Yudvin Zuniga Latin. 32, and Glin Zuniga Latin, 30, were arrested on several human trafficking charges. Glin was additionally charged with aggravated assault and sex assault.

According to arrest reports, the suspects are brothers and a third man, their cousin "Pepe," fled the scene when authorities arrived.

Detectives from the Human Trafficking Team assumed the investigation and learned that “both victims were recruited under false pretenses and forced to perform commercial sex activity.”

According to arrest reports, one woman had lived in Miami after arriving illegally from Mexico in September of 2023, and was told the men would hire her to clean homes in West Palm Beach. When she met the suspects in November 2023, they told her she would be having sex for money. The victim said the brothers raped her several times and she was forced to take clients for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another victim "who was sitting in her room when we arrived, very upset and animated... then grabbed a handful of condoms from a drawer and threw them all over the floor" while speaking with deputies. She said the man bragged about owning other brothels, according to arrest reports.

The victim also said Glin Zuniga Latin, who she knew as "Jorge," "admitted to being arrested in the past for the same thing and that his mom took the blame and was deported."

On one occasion, she had argued with Glin Zuniga Latin over her treatment, and he had "tried to have sex with her."

"He then grabbed her by the neck and put a black handgun to her head. He told her to be quit [sic] because kids were in the next apartment and she was going to wake them up," an arrest report details.

The victim said she knew "Jorge" was married and had a small child.

Both men are Guatemalan nationals who are being held without bond and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers have been placed on them, PBSO said.