‘Very Selfless': Loved Ones of Deadly Crash Outside Miami Beach Restaurant Speak Out

Loved ones of the man who died after a car accident outside a Miami Beach restaurant are speaking out days after the tragedy.

67-year-old Gary Prince was enjoying a meal with friends at the Call Me Gaby restaurant when he was hit by a car.

“I think he was just like a very kind, generous man, and he cared about all the people around him more than himself,” Dr. Naaman Abdullah, one of Prince’s friends said. “Very selfless and I think he should be remembered as a very special person.”

Police say a woman was trying to parallel park when she reversed her Bentley into the restaurant hitting several people including Prince.

Abdullah and Jeremy Ruccio spoke exclusively to NBC 6 about the accident. Abdullah was there during the tragedy. He was also hurt.

“My leg was stuck underneath the car, and I heard people screaming, and I saw the wheel of the car still spinning,” Abdullah said. “Within ten seconds, everybody starts running toward the car because there was a child underneath the car that was crying and they lifted the car to get the child out.”

Abdullah suffered injuries to his arm, leg, and right eye but said that in the moment all he could think about was Prince.

“It didn’t really click until the next day,” Jeremy Ruccio said. “We just couldn’t. We were in shock for the first day. The next day when I went to the office, I just really, I just broke down at one point and acknowledged that I’ll never see him again.”