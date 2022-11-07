Philly Celebrates as ‘Chicken Man' Eats Rotisserie Chicken for 40th Straight Day

The Phillies and the Union may have lost over the weekend, but Philadelphia still found a victory through a man and his devotion to rotisserie chicken.

The man, deemed "The Chicken Man,” became a viral sensation that had a whole lot of people showing up to an abandoned pier in South Philadelphia.

It all started when someone took a picture of a flyer posted in South Philly of a man named Alexander Tominsky inviting people to watch him eat an entire rotisserie chicken in one sitting.

The rest of the country will never understand the enduring spirit of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/yZlMY61miI — mikey (@mikeyil) October 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tominsky said he’s been eating a rotisserie chicken every day for the last 39 days, even documenting a part of his journey online.

The big event was to mark the 40th chicken.

There was some doubt about the event, if it was real, and if anyone would show up. But videos circulating on social media showed dozens of people watching Tominsky.

The new rocky statue pic.twitter.com/tKg2A4WKFF — Dan Doesn’t Even Like Sports (@DanSaysThat) November 6, 2022

"Thanks for being here and thanks for watching me consume" pic.twitter.com/vX3vpzdSyo — jawn (@chainshaw511) November 6, 2022

You can’t say Philly doesn’t support its heroes.

Folks cheered him on as the “chicken man” took the last bite with Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” playing in the background.

Tominsky later thanked the people for coming out.