Woman Charged First Degree Murder in Pembroke Pines

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Pembroke Pines police tweeted saying they safely took 57-year-old Michelle Gibb into custody and say their investigation is ongoing.

Now investigator say they’ve found probable cause to arrest Gibb and charge her with first-degree murder in this case.

She was booked into the Broward County Jail.

Police are not releasing the victims identity at this time pending next of kin notification.

Police were searching for Gibb after they said her disappearance may have been related to a man’s death in Pembroke Pines.

She was described as possibly armed and potentially mentally unstable.

Neighbors were shaken as a possible crime scene on their streets is an unfamiliar sight.

“I was freaked out. This is a quiet community. Nothing like this has ever happened. I’ve lived here for over 20 years,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified for their safety said Gibb and the man who died were visiting the owners of the home.

“She was a guest in a neighbor’s home," she said, "those people have lived here for many, many, years. They’re well known in the neighborhood and they’re cherished by everybody.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.