Woman Hit By Two Cars While On Electric Scooter in Miami Beach Hit and Run

A female on an electric scooter was hit by two separate cars in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

One car stayed on the scene but police are on the lookout for a black sedan that fled.

The woman was traveling southbound on Alton Road around 10th Street at around 3 a.m. Police say she was in the outside lane when she was struck by a vehicle from behind which knocked her from the scooter landed on the inside lane.

A vehicle traveling in the inside lane struck her prior to stopping. The vehicle that struck the female was described as a black sedan, which fled southbound on Alton Road.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.