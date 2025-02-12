2026 Milan Cortina Olympics: 5 storylines to watch at one year out

Believe it or not, the Olympics are almost back.

The world's greatest athletes return to the spotlight 12 months from now for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

There are a number of established stars who are expected to compete, and even more hopefuls eager to make their Olympic debuts.

Here are five storylines to watch at one year out:

1. NHL players are back

For the first time since 2014, NHL stars are returning to the Olympics.

Some of hockey's biggest names sat out in 2018 and 2022 due to league rules, but that all changes next winter. The NHL will hold its All-Star Game before sending its talent to Milan.

Last time NHL players competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Canada won the gold medal over Sweden in a star-studded finale -- which included Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Patrice Bergeron, Henrik Lundqvist, Erik Karlsson and Henrik Zetterberg.

Canada has 22 total medals in the event, while the U.S. has 17.

The U.S. and Canada famously met in the gold medal game in 2010 with Canada winning on home ice in overtime. Expect more big names, many of whom weren't active 12 years ago, to suit up in Italy.

2. Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reclaim glory

The main story for alpine skiing will be Mikaela Shiffrin, the American star who has two Olympic golds and a silver on her resume.

The only problem? None of those medals came in the last Olympics, Beijing 2022. Shiffrin, who won her first gold in 2014 at 18 years old, struggled on the slopes in China. She did not medal in a disappointing run, and injuries over the past few years have made things challenging.

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin explains why she is excited for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina and shares what we can expect from her on the slopes.

Like Shiffrin, another American star is looking for a comeback on the mountain: Lindsey Vonn. Now 40 years old, Vonn made her Olympic debut way back in 2002 when she was just 17.

She recently came out of retirement to compete in the World Cup. We'll have to wait and see if she suits up Team USA in what would be an improbable comeback story.

3. Figure skating fashion on display

One of the highlights every Winter Olympics is figure skating, whether it's singles or pairs.

That will once again be the case in Italy with a handful of storylines worth watching. With Milan being one of the world's fashion capitals, outfits are sure to be pristine.

US Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk about the feeling of skating on fresh ice after the zamboni cleans it in the Capitol Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

American Madison Chock is the name to know, as she designs the costumes that she and her husband, Evan Bates, wear when they compete as a pair. The newly-married U.S. champions are favored to win gold in the 2026 free dance.

Elsewhere, keep an eye on Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito and Alyssia Liu. They are all vying for a spot on Team USA in what is sure to be a highly-competitive U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January 2026 -- just before they head off to the Olympics.

4. Chloe Kim aims for history

The California kid isn't a kid anymore.

Since bursting onto the scene as a 14-year-old X Games gold medalist in 2015, Chloe Kim has been the face of women's American snowboarding. She's continued to live up to the hype by winning a total of eight X Games golds, two world championship golds and two Olympic golds.

Chloe Kim won her second gold in the women's snowboarding halfpipe final, defending her title from 2018, and won the U.S. its second gold of the Winter Olympics.

Kim has taken home the gold medal for halftime in the last two Olympics, first as a 17-year-old in PyeongChang and then as a 21-year-old in Beijing. Now, she's chasing a snowboarding three-peat -- which would be an Olympic first. And she would have that record at just 25 years old with plenty of prime years ahead.

5. Speed skating star on the rise

Everyone is chasing American speed skater Jordan Stolz ... literally.

The 20-year-old from Wisconsin hasn't lost a World Cup race in over a year, defeating a number of established stars of the sport. He'll make his Olympic debut for Team USA in Milan, potentially with his winning streak still intact.

Jordan Stolz became the third youngest man in U.S. speed skating Olympic history in his Games debut.

The Americans haven't won a gold medal in men's speed skating since 2010 -- a streak that Stolz intends to snap.

On the women's side, Olympic veterans Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe will lead the way for Team USA. Jackson won Olympic gold at the 500m in 2022, while Bowe took home bronze in the 1000m.