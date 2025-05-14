3 displaced after mobile homes catch fire in SW Miami-Dade

Three people were displaced after two mobile homes caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it happened shortly after midnight at the corner of Krome Avenue and 104th Street.

No one was injured, because no one was inside the structure at the time of the blaze.

"Fortunately for us, the two campers were located at the outer corner of the property," a fire official said. "We were able to make a quick extinguishment. Six fire crews took about 30 minutes to put the fire under control."

Information on a possible cause of the fire was not immediately known.