Bodycam video shows the moment a missing little girl with autism was found dangerously close to the beach in Clearwater, according to police.

The 8-year-old child, who is non-verbal, got lost while visiting the area with her family earlier this month, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Clearwater police said the "situation was especially urgent, as the young girl did not know how to swim."

"After a thorough search, Officer Billups found her hidden among the rocks in the water behind a hotel near a construction site," police said in a Facebook post.

Bodycam video shows the sun just about to set when the officer radios, saying he's found her.

"Hey!" he calls, as he approaches the little girl, who is playing right by the waves at the bottom of large rocks.

The officer scales down the rocks to the child.

"She's almost in the water, I got to focus on getting her out," he radios.

Then to the little girl, "Hey, give me your hand. Be careful, be careful. Be careful, watch your step."

The whole time, the waves can be heard crashing around them.

The two walk toward another officer, who tells the girl, "You want to come with me? Grandma's worried about you."

Police said that if the girl had fallen into the water, it was likely she would have drowned in the dangerous current.

"Thankfully, he was able to safely bring her out of the dangerous area and reunite her with her family," police said in their Facebook post. "We’re grateful for his quick response and dedication to keeping our community safe."