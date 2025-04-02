Children with special needs get tour of MIA during Autism Awareness Month

A group of local kids with special needs got a behind-the-scenes experience at Miami International Airport thanks to a partnership with American Airlines.

About 50 people, mostly children with special needs got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Wednesday to learn more about how the airport operates and feel more comfortable when they fly.

“Having the opportunity to get familiar with the airport and with flights is going to be such a great opportunity for them,” said Clinical Outreach Specialist Pamela Perez-Melms.

She told NBC6 News that traveling can often feel overwhelming, but for someone with special needs, that feeling can be even more chaotic.

“Having huge crowds, having to wait for longer periods of time go through different procedures that they're not necessarily maybe used to, without having breaks and accommodations, can be overwhelming and sometimes even disqualifying to have a lot of our families be able to travel,” she explained.

To ensure flying with ease, the group practiced entering the airport, receiving their boarding pass, and walking through security.

Jill Alley said she travels often, and with her 12-year-old daughter Kaloni, who was diagnosed with autism when she was 2 years old.

“She’s very delayed, her progress is very slow, but we are in a very good place with the therapies and the services we're receiving,” Alley said.

NBC6 crews followed them inside, past the security checkpoint as they boarded an American Airlines airplane---many, with certain accommodations.

“We definitely need to create more awareness and more training for flight attendants and flight crew for special needs,” Alley added.

The annual event takes place twice a year. If you'd like to sign up and be a part of that waiting list you can do so here.