Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
DECISION 2020: Complete Results of Florida's 2020 Primary Election
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Video
Entertainment
Investigations
Responds
TV Listings
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Election Returns
Tropical Systems
Today's Survey
Schools
Clear The Shelters
Testing Sites
Who's Hiring?
Coronavirus
Food Distributions
Unemployment
Watch LX
COVID-19 Links
Assistance
NBC 6 YouTube
Expand
As Seen On
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Local
US & World
NBCLX
Decision 2020
Impact With Jackie Nespral
PolitiFact
Weather
Hurricane Season
Weather alerts
Investigations
Responds
6 In The Mix
Entertainment
Latin Beat
Traffic
Sports
Community
Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us