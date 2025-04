Video captured an overnight fire at an abandoned home in North Miami Beach.

But the house was not the only thing that caught on fire.

In Spanish, one neighbor said her roof burned down and another house next door was damaged.

Cellphone video shows just how big the fire was.

Neighbors said squatters would stay in the home that caught on fire.

As of now, it's not clear what sparked the flames.