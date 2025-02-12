Dangerous Miami intersection where deputy and officer crashed to undergo traffic study

After a violent crash left two Miami-Dade law enforcement officers badly injured, NBC6 has learned the intersection where the wreck happened has been a problem for years.

Now, changes are coming, after we started asking questions.

On Jan. 29, Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 67th Street became the scene of a serious crash, when a Miami-Dade deputy and a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer collided with each other.

Both law enforcement officers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to recover.

For Gloria Rice, who’s been living in a home across the street for almost 30 years, the intersection has been a problem for a while.

“Still a lot of screeching cars about to collide, that hasn’t changed,” said Rice.

The frequent crashes are the reason behind a troubling thought for her.

“That someone is going to run into my house,” she said. “That’s my biggest fear.”

NBC6 took her concerns to Miami City Commissioner and Chairwoman Christine King, who in turn reached out to the Miami Police Department for data.

According to MPD, in the last three years, there have been nine fender benders, eight accidents, two hit-and-runs and one city vehicle accident at this intersection.

In a statement, King said in part, “With this report, I am requesting the Public Works Department to do a traffic study. The report will support traffic calming measures at that intersection.”

“I think that’s awesome because it’s truly needed,” said Rice.

While the traffic study is underway, King requested the installation of two more stop signs making the intersection a four-way stop.

“Anything and everything that they can do to make my situation better on this corner I really appreciate it,” said Rice.

While NBC6 was there Tuesday night, our camera captured several drivers running the stop sign. A police officer who was stationed nearby quickly followed.

While Rice recognizes the new stop signs are not a one-size-fits-all solution, she said it’s a good first step.

She’s just glad something is finally being done.

“Thank you for caring because if you didn’t care you wouldn’t be here, so I appreciate that, and also thank you Christine King for looking into it for me,” said Rice.