Miami-Dade warns of door hangers alerting residents of bad water quality

Homeowners in Miami-Dade County are getting door hangers with urgent messaging about bad water quality – but the county has put out a warning that the water solicitation notices are not affiliated with the Water and Sewer Department and that the H2O is safe to drink.

The flyers or door hangers are from companies that sell and install water filtration systems. But the notices can be misleading – and so does the sales pitch when you call for more information.

The door hangers are popping up at homes in Miami Shores, Kendall and South Dade. One hanger has the word “notice” in bold letters with the image of a water drop below it, reading, “Very important water notice. Please contact us within 3 days" – and it also provides a phone number to call.

The water solicitation notices prompted Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department to issue an alert.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“What's important for the viewers to know is that they're not associated with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department," spokeswoman Jennifer Messemer-Skold said. "We are committed to delivering safe drinking water to all of our customers, but the other thing is we want you to be safe, too, and we don't want people to mistakenly think that they're contacting our department and having people come into your home."

Messemer-Skold said the companies will offer to sample your water for free.

"There have been instances where we have heard from our customers that they've come, they've done their dog and pony show, they've tested their water, and they use scare tactics," she said.

NBC6 called the number on the hanger. A machine answered and said, “Hello, and thank you for calling Water Inspection Services where water quality is our priority."

After a brief hold, a man claiming to be Hector Sanchez, the owner of Water Inspection Services, answered and agreed to a phone interview.

“So we just try to help, you know, the community know what kind of water do they have," he said.

Within a minute of talking, Sanchez seemed to use the tactics that the Water and Sewer Department warned about.

“The water from the actual water department for Miami-Dade and Sewer, they use chemicals to clean the water," he claimed. "Unfortunately, some other chemicals like chlorine, lead, arsenic can be dangerous, or maybe they can affect in the long term the human body."

The Water and Sewer Department says that’s just not true.

“Miami-Dade Water and Sewer provides drinking water that meets or exceeds all local, state and federal drinking water requirements and filters are not necessary," Messemer-Skold said. "Now if you want to buy a filter because that's for your personal taste, that's fine, but you do not need one in order to use the water."

If you want to know more about your water quality, there is a yearly report online.