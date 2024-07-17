2024 Paris Olympics

When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony? Date, time, location for historic event

Here's all the info about the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's almost time to officially open the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hundreds of the world's best athletes will convene in France over the next few weeks for the Summer Games. But before they begin competing, they will come together for the Opening Ceremony.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The unique event will take place on a river through the city, allowing an expected record crowd to get a glimpse of the stars.

Here's all the info about the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, July 26.

What time is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

This year, the Opening Ceremony will be a boat parade rather than an event inside a stadium.

Nearly 100 boats will travel down a 3.7-mile stretch of the Seine while passing through some of Paris' iconic bridges, landmarks and Olympic venues. The route will end near the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadéro, where the ceremony's finale and words from French President Emmanuel Macron will take place.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning July 26 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico share the exciting news that they're hosting the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us