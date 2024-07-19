How much are tickets to the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics is just days away, and the city is about to make a splash. Literally.

For the first time in the history of the Games, the festivities of the opening ceremony will take place on a river, with athletes arriving on nearly 100 boats down. They will travel down the six-kilometer route, passing some of the city’s most iconic bridges and landmarks and ending near the Eiffel Tower.

Changing the venue from land to sea, and creating what is expected to be a picturesque backdrop for the evening's festivities, has added some intrigue to the official kickoff of the two-week global competition.

If you're in Paris and want to see the games begin, you're going to need a waterfront ticket. But with the ceremony being outdoors, it allows for many more spectators to witness the historic event in person, with hundreds of thousands expected.

Here's how tickets were distributed for what will be the largest Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games.

How many people are attending the Opening Ceremony?

Organizers initially planned to have 600,000 spectators at the open-air Opening Ceremony. That was scaled back due to safety and logistic concerns.

Earlier this year, the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000.

How much are tickets for the Opening Ceremony?

Most of the tickets to the Opening Ceremony were free but were by invitation only.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in March that 104,000 of the spectators will be paying ticket holders with spots along the lower riverbanks, with another 222,000 watching for free from the upper banks.

According to The Brussels Times, Paris city hall began distributing 55,000 free tickets to the public in May. Free ticket priority included families from underprivileged areas with the lowest incomes, young people, sports movements and people helping to organize the Olympics, including city workers and traders.

Those invited will then need to undergo security checks and will receive QR codes to pass security barriers.

The riverside route will be divided into 15 zones for spectators. Ticket prices for the lower quays ranged from about $100 to $3,000, with some tickets still available.

Another 200,000 people are expected to watch the opening from inside apartments or buildings overlooking the river, and about 50,000 from fan zones, Darmanin said.

Where is the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will be held on the Seine, a river that runs along the heart of Paris. The highlight of the ceremony will be the Parade of Nations, when all 205 countries competing in the Paris Olympics will make their grand entrance into the Games.

Rather than entering a stadium or walking on a stage as in years past, the athletes will arrive at the ceremony by boat for the first time.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be on Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Olympics Opening Ceremony on?

NBC and Peacock will offer comprehensive coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which will air live on the network across all time zones as part of a full day of Olympic programming.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

