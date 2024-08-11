2024 Paris Olympics

Poetry in motion: Best of Olympic rhythmic gymnastics

The rhythmic gymnastics events took place in the last few days of the 2024 Olympics

By Staff

Darja Varfolomeev
Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Rhythmic gymnastics, although not as popular as the artistic gymnastics, which features starts like Simone Biles, is still an exciting event to watch.

Athletes use hoops and balls to show off incredible skills and abilities that only Olympians can pull off.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Let's take a look at some of the best moments from the rhythmic gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us