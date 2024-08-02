2024 Paris Olympics

Caeleb Dressel in tears after stunning end to individual events at Paris Olympics

Florida swimmer ends Paris Olympics individual events run with a pair of disappointing finishes

Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel was left in tears after a pair of stunning finishes in his two individual events at the Paris Olympics Friday.

Dressel went into the 50-meter freestyle event looking to repeat his gold medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

But it wasn't meant to be as Dressel finished 6th in the event won by Australia's Cameron McEvoy.

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel placed 6th in the men’s 50m freestyle at the Paris Olympics.
A short time later, the heartache continued for Dressel as he placed fifth in his heat and was not fast enough to qualify for the 100m butterfly final, another event he won gold in at the Tokyo Games.

Moments after being eliminated, Dressel was seen in tears on the side of the pool as he was consoled by coaches.

It was a stunning finish to the individual events at the Paris Olympics for the 27-year-old Dressel, who was born in Orange Park and grew up in Green Cove Springs.

The Paris Games began with a gold for Dressel and Team USA in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, where Dressel was the anchor.

He still may compete in the 4x100 mixed medley relay and men's 4x100 medley relay events in Paris.

With his five gold medals in Tokyo and two others in Rio in 2016, Dressel now has eight golds, five of those in relay events.

