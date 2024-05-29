Dwyane Wade and LaChina Robinson join NBC for Team USA Olympics basketball coverage

Two basketball legends are joining NBC Sports to call Team USA games in Paris this summer.

Dwyane Wade and LaChina Robinson will call the U.S. men's and women's games, respectively, alongside play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, NBC Sports announced Wednesday.

Wade, who served as a studio analyst for TNT from 2019-22, will call games for the first time when the American men take the floor this summer. The Naismith Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion was the leading scorer for Team USA's "Redeem Team," which captured the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This will be the first NBC Olympics assignment for Wade, who co-owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz, WNBA’s Chicago Sky, MLS’s Real Salt Lake and NWSL’s Utah Royals.

Robinson will make her third trip to the Olympics as a commentator. The Wake Forest alum has plenty of experience calling a variety of marquee events for ESPN, including the NCAA Tournament, Women's Final Four, WNBA playoffs, WNBA Finals and WNBA draft.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Robinson served as an analyst for the Team USA women's basketball team.

Eagle, as previously announced, will handle play-by-play for both the men’s and women’s games.

NBC also announced that NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke (first week) and NBC Sports' Zora Stephenson (second week) will be the sideline reporters in France. NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald will join Eagle as another play-by-play commentator for basketball games.

The star-studded USA men's basketball team has a mix of players with and without Olympic experience. Our experts break down the makeup of the roster and reveal one potential looming question.