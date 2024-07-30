Egyptian fencer reveals she was 7 months pregnant while competing in Paris

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez and her opponents weren't the only ones on the Olympic podium in Paris.

Hafez revealed Monday that she was “carrying a little Olympian one” after she had reached the round of 16 in women’s sabre with her upset win over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.

While Hafez went on to lose to South Korea's Jeon Ha-young, she will soon welcome something even greater than an Olympic medal.

"My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional," Hafez wrote. "The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!"

This was Hafez's third Olympic appearance for Egypt, as she also competed at the 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Games, but she said the Paris Games will now hold a special place in her heart.

"This specific Olympics was different," she wrote. "Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"