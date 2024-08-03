Ex-Florida Gator Jasmine Moore wins bronze for USA's 1st ever women's triple jump medal

Jasmine Moore won a bronze medal in the triple jump competition in Paris on Saturday, becoming the first American woman to ever win a triple jump medal at the Olympics.

Moore got her best jump in early. On her second attempt, Moore jumped 14.67 in the women's triple jump, her best jump of the season. But would it be enough to reach the podium?

It was. Through 32 more jumps. Through a brief rain delay.

In the end, it was the third-best jump of the day, good for a bronze medal.

Dominica's Thea Lafond won the gold with a 15.02 jump, and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts took bronze with 14.87.

USA's Jasmine Moore advances to triple jump final and also becomes the first U.S. female Olympian to compete in both the triple jump and long jump at the Paris Olympics.

All three of the medal-winning jumps came in the first three rounds -- before the skies opened up at the Stade de France, and the competition was briefly paused.

Moore, a former Florida Gator who still lives and trains in Gainesville, competes in long jump later this week.