LeBron James and Coco Gauff received one of the greatest honors an American athlete can get at the Olympics, and it's not a gold medal.

The NBA superstar and tennis champion were named the Team USA flag bearers for the Olympic Opening Ceremony. The duo will lead the group of nearly 600 American athletes in the Parade of Nations through Paris on Friday, as the U.S. will walk out second-to-last with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on deck as the next Summer Games.

Having two flag bearers for one country is a new development. Only one athlete from each participating nation was chosen as the flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when a rule change allowed for one male and one female athlete to carry out the distinction.

James and Gauff won't be the only ones to bear the American flag during the 2024 Olympics. Team USA will also name a flag bearer for the Olympic Closing Ceremony, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Before James and Gauff lead Team USA on a parade through the French capital, here is a look at the company they will join as Olympic flag bearers.

List of flag bearers in U.S. Olympic history

Here are all of the U.S. athletes to carry the flag in an Opening or Closing Ceremony at the Summer and Winter Olympics:

2024 Paris Olympics

Opening Ceremony: LeBron James, basketball; Coco Gauff, tennis

2022 Beijing Olympics

Opening Ceremony: John Shuster, curling; Brittany Bowe, speed skating

John Shuster, curling; Brittany Bowe, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Elana Meyers Taylor, bobsled

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Eddy Alvarez, baseball; Sue Bird, basketball

Eddy Alvarez, baseball; Sue Bird, basketball Closing Ceremony: Kara Winger, track and field

2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Erin Hamlin, luge

Erin Hamlin, luge Closing Ceremony: Jessie Diggins, cross-country skiing

2016 Rio Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Michael Phelps, swimming

Michael Phelps, swimming Closing Ceremony: Simone Biles, gymnastics

2014 Sochi Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Todd Lodwick, Nordic combined

Todd Lodwick, Nordic combined Closing Ceremony: Julie Chu, hockey

2012 London Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Mariel Zagunis, fencing

Mariel Zagunis, fencing Closing Ceremony: Bryshon Nellum, track and field

2010 Vancouver Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Mark Grimmette, luge

Mark Grimmette, luge Closing Ceremony: Bill Demong, Nordic combined

2008 Beijing Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Lopez Lomong, track and field

Lopez Lomong, track and field Closing Ceremony: Khatuna Lorig, archery

2006 Torino Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Chris Witty, speed skating

Chris Witty, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Joey Cheek, speed skating

2004 Athens Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Dawn Staley, basketball

Dawn Staley, basketball Closing Ceremony: Mia Hamm, soccer

2002 Salt Lake City Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Amy Peterson, short track speed skating

Amy Peterson, short track speed skating Closing Ceremony: Brian Shimer, bobsled

2000 Sydney Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cliff Meidl, canoeing

Cliff Meidl, canoeing Closing Ceremony: Rulon Gardner, wrestling

1998 Nagano Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Eric Flaim, speed skating

Eric Flaim, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Cammi Granato, hockey

1996 Atlanta Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling

Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling Closing Ceremony: Michael Matz, equestrian

1994 Lillehammer Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cammy Myler, luge

Cammy Myler, luge Closing Ceremony: Dan Jansen, speed skating

1992 Barcelona Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field

Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field Closing Ceremony: Peter Westbrook, fencing

1992 Albertville Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bill Koch, cross-country skiing

1988 Seoul Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Evelyn Ashford, track and field

1988 Calgary Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Lyle Nelson, biathlon

1984 Los Angeles Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Ed Burke, track and field

1984 Sarajevo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Frank Masley, luge

1980 Lake Placid Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Scott Hamilton, figure skating

1976 Montreal Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Gary Hall, swimming

1976 Innsbruck Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cindy Nelson, alpine skiing

1972 Munich Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Olga Fikotova Connolly, track and field

1972 Sapporo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Dianne Holum, speed skating

1968 Mexico City Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Janice Romary, fencing

1968 Grenoble Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Terry McDermott, speed skating

1964 Tokyo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Parry O'Brien, track and field

1964 Innsbruck Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bill Disney, speed skating

1960 Rome Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Rafer Johnson, track and field

1960 Squaw Valley Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Don McDermott, speed skating

1956 Melbourne Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1952 Helsinki Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1952 Oslo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1948 London Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Ralph Craig, track and field

1948 St. Moritz Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Jack Heaton, skeleton

1936 Berlin Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Al Jochim, gymnastics

1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Rolf Monsen, cross-country skiing

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Morgan Taylor, track and field

1932 Lake Placid Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Billy Fiske, bobsled

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bud Houser, track and field

1928 St. Moritz Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Godfrey Dewey, president of Lake Placid Organizing Committee

1924 Paris Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1924 Chamonix Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Taffy Abel, hockey

1920 Antwerp Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1912 Stockholm Olympics

Opening Ceremony: George Bonhag, track and field

1908 London Olympics