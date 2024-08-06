2024 Paris Olympics

Florida's Moore and Nichols qualify for women's long jump finals in Paris

Jasmine Moore and Monae' Nichols will both go for gold after qualifying on Tuesday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Florida athletes were among three Americans to qualify for the women's long jump finals at the Paris Olympics.

Jasmine Moore and Monae' Nichols will both go for gold after qualifying on Tuesday.

They'll join Tara Davis Woodhall, who qualified with 6.9 on her second jump, the farthest of any competitor.

Athletes who jump at least 6.75 qualify for the finals, or at least the top 12 performers.

The other two Americans were in the top 12. Moore qualified with a jump of 6.66, and Nichols with a 6.64 jump.

Only three other athletes of the group of 30 jumped at least 6.75: Larissa Iapichino of Italy (6.87) and Malaika Mihambo of Germany (6.86) and Ese Brume of Nigeria (6.76).

Moore, a former Florida Gator who still lives and trains in Gainesville, has already won bronze in Paris, in the triple jump.

American Jasmine Moore became the first American woman ever to medal in triple jump on Saturday.

Nichols, from Winter Haven, is competing in her first Olympics. She finished third at the 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships with a 6.73m distance in the long jump.

The Paris Olympics long jump finals will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

