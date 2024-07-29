Florida's Weyant, Finke, Murphy earn spots in swimming finals at Paris Olympics

It'll be a busy Monday for Florida Olympians in Paris, especially in the pool as some of the Sunshine State's top swimmers will be competing.

Here's a look at what Florida athletes have already done and are doing in Paris on Monday.

Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes lead the pack in women's 400m IM heats

Americans Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes went 1-2 in women's 400m individual medley heats.

Weyant, of Sarasota, posted the top overall time of 4:36.27, touching the wall 0.97 seconds before Grimes in the first heat. Canadian Summer McIntosh, who already collected silver in the 400m freestyle earlier in the Games, had the third-best time overall with a 4:37.35.

Weyant is the reigning silver medalist in the women's 400m IM, while Grimes is seeking her first Olympic medal after coming home empty as a 15-year-old in Tokyo.

The women's 400m final is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Defending gold medalist Bobby Finke lands in men's 800m freestyle final

Bobby Finke is one step closer to defending his title in the men's 800m freestyle.

The 24-year-old Tampa, Florida, native placed fifth in Monday's heats with a 7:43.00 mark, about 1.5 seconds behind first-place Daniel Wiffen of Ireland.

Finke was the distance champion in Tokyo, as he won gold in both the 800m and 1500m freestyle in Tokyo.

He will have a chance to add to his medal collection during Tuesday's 800m freestyle final.

Ryan Murphy in Men's 100m backstroke final

This event is as wide-open as any the Paris pool has seen yet. Ryan Murphy, the 2016 gold medalist and 2023 world champion, hasn't had his best stuff so far through the first two rounds.

Nor has world record holder Thomas Ceccon, though the Italian did manage to secure himself a middle lane next to Chinese veteran Xu Jiayu, the top qualifier by over a half-second in the semifinals.

France's Yohann Ndoye Brouard is a darkhorse contender for the podium, and will have a vocal home crowd behind him.

France's Yohann Ndoye Brouard is a darkhorse contender for the podium, and will have a vocal home crowd behind him.

Murphy, a Florida transplant originally from Chicago, will have his chance at a medal when coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

US tennis star Coco Gauff back in women's singles action

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff will be back in action Monday in women's singles play.

Gauff beat Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 6-3, 6-0 in the first round Sunday and will next meet Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina. Carle beat Tatjana Maria of Germany with a 6-0, 6-0 double bagel in the first round.

The action is expected to get underway during the 6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT session.