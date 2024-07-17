2024 Paris Olympics

Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Antigoni Drisbioti to lead Parade of Nations at 2024 Olympics

Greece will be the first nation out during the Opening Ceremony.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Competing at any Olympic Games is a lifetime memory itself. Getting to be the first athletes out during the Opening Ceremony only adds to the moment.

Two athletes will have the honor of not only leading out their country during the Parade of Nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the entire list of 205 participating nations.

With Greece set to be the first nation out during the event, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and race walker Antigoni Drisbioti will kickstart the ceremony as the country's two flagbearers. France, the host country, enters the parade last.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee announced the selections July 10.

Antetokounmpo, who stars for the Milwaukee Bucks, helped Greece qualify in men's basketball for the first time since 2008. The squad could be a potential underdog to watch for.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the now 29-year-old Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP, one-time league champion and one-time Finals MVP, among plenty of other notable accolades.

Antetokounmpo will also be the first Black flagbearer in Greece's history.

Drisbioti, 40, is considered the best race walker in Greek history. She won gold at two events during the 2022 World Championships in Munich: the 20 km walk and 35 km walk.

She most recently claimed bronze in the 35 km walk at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Drisbioti also competed in the 2016 and 2021 Games. Most recently in Tokyo, she placed eighth in the 20 km walk and will seek her first Olympic medal in Paris.

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is slated for Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET and 11:24 a.m. PT.

NBC will broadcast the Parade of Nations in Paris. It will also be available to stream via PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app.

