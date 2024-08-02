2024 Paris Olympics

‘One event at a time': Katie Ledecky seeks more history in the pool in Paris

A victory in the 800-meter freestyle would give Ledecky her ninth Olympic gold medal. That will tie her for second for the most gold medals in the Olympics — Summer or Winter — in any sport

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Katie Ledecky advanced to the finals of the women's 800-meter freestyle Friday at the Paris Olympics with a chance to make even more history.

With a victory, Ledecky would join fellow American Michael Phelps as the only swimmers — of any gender and from any country — to win four gold medals in the same event.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Ledecky had the fastest time in the morning heats (8 minutes, 16.62 seconds) and will swim the 800 final Saturday, when she will be an overwhelming favorite for gold.

KATIE LEDECKY LATEST

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 1

Katie Ledecky's road to gold in Paris Olympics rooted in Florida

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 2

Throwback video: Michael Jordan with Baby Katie Ledecky

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Katie Ledecky is the GOAT. Here are the superlatives she's earned that prove it

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She is the record holder at the distance with a time of 8:04.79.

Ledecky was beaten in this event earlier this year in a regional meet in Florida by Canadian Summer McIntosh, her first loss at the distance in 13 years.

McIntosh is not swimming the 800 in Paris. She has already won gold in the 200 fly and 400 IM, and added silver in the 400 freestyle.

Ledecky first won this event in the 2012 London Olympics. Phelps won the 200 individual medley four times.

“I try not to really think about it,” Ledecky said Friday. “Just taking it one event at a time and I know I have challenges in each of my events.”

“When it's all said and done, I'll enjoy it,” she added.

There is more for the record books.

A victory would give Ledecky her ninth Olympic gold medal. That will tie her for second for the most gold medals in the Olympics — Summer or Winter — in any sport.

After winning the 1,500 freestyle race, the Team USA swimmer now shares the record with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming.

She would join Finnish distance runner Paavo Nurmi, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, American swimmer Mark Spitz and American sprinter Carl Lewis. American gymnast Simone Biles won her sixth gold medal Thursday, and she has a chance to win three more in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise events this weekend.

This is also a reminder of Phelps' grandeur. He won 23 gold medals, a mark that seems almost untouchable.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us