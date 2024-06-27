Miami muralist to take message of peace, splash of color to the Paris Olympics

Renowned Miami-based muralist Kyle Holbrook is set to make a global impact as he prepares to unveil several powerful new murals for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Known for his vibrant public artworks centered around themes of peace and unity, Holbrook's latest project aims to highlight the urgent need for peace on a worldwide stage.

Holbrook, who has been painting murals for over 23 years, has left his mark on cities across the globe, from Brooklyn to Melbourne, and of course, Miami. His work is celebrated not just for its beauty, but for its power to unite communities and amplify unheard voices.

“Murals, you can't turn change the channel, you can't go to a different website...or change it to a different station. I mean, they're there. They're visible; they can speak to different issues. And so that's why I really resonate with doing public art,” he told NBC 6.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

As he prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games, Holbrook shared his excitement about the global stage.

“It's so exciting to go during the Olympics, the whole world is going to be there. And so it's an opportunity... I think it's my duty to send these different messages of important issues that are going on so they're not swept under the rug,” he said.

This project is just part of his lifelong mission to use art as a tool for social change. Holbrook’s murals have transformed blighted areas into vibrant community hubs, reducing crime and fostering a sense of pride among residents.

“I enjoy working with young people, populations of people with special needs, giving a voice for the voiceless. And I think it's a great way to bring people together, galvanize communities,” Holbrook said.

As the Olympic Games draw near, Holbrook hopes his murals will stand as a beacon of hope and unity in the heart of Paris. While staying tight-lipped about most details of his project, he did reveal that his murals will feature imagery related to the Olympics and words in both French and English.

His work serves as a reminder that through art, we can bridge divides and foster peace.

“Art can change the world,” Holbrook said.