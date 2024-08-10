Miami's Ashleigh Johnson makes 10 saves in water polo bronze medal match

Miami native Ashleigh Johnson made ten saves in goal for the United States, but it was not enough. Team USA fell to the Netherlands 10-11 and leave Paris empty handed.

The Netherlands scored four goals in the final quarter to win the women’s water polo bronze medal match.

The Netherlands’ Sabrina van der Sloot, Vivian Sevenich, Bente Rogge all contributed goals to tie up the game 10-10 with 1:19 left in the match.

Van der Sloot closed out the win with a final shot on goal to secure the medal 10-11.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. takes home fourth place.