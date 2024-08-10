2024 Paris Olympics

Miami's Ashleigh Johnson makes 10 saves in water polo bronze medal match

But it was still a heartbreaker for the U.S.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami native Ashleigh Johnson made ten saves in goal for the United States, but it was not enough. Team USA fell to the Netherlands 10-11 and leave Paris empty handed.

The Netherlands scored four goals in the final quarter to win the women’s water polo bronze medal match. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The Netherlands’ Sabrina van der Sloot, Vivian Sevenich, Bente Rogge all contributed goals to tie up the game 10-10 with 1:19 left in the match. 

Van der Sloot closed out the win with a final shot on goal to secure the medal 10-11.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. takes home fourth place. 

2024 Paris Olympics 23 hours ago

Steph, LeBron lead Team USA men's basketball to fifth gold; track stars break relay records

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 9

Noah Lyles health: Team USA sprinter wins with asthma, allergies, ADHD

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us