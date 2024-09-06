‘I always represent 305': Miami's ‘TeeTee' Terry on Olympic gold, dad pushing her not to quit

Miami has a new Golden Girl, and her name is Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry. The Olympic sprinter, a Miami native, recently returned to South Florida after the Paris Olympic Games with some impressive hardware.

After an amazing performance in the women’s 4x100 relay, Terry won Olympic gold.

"It feels amazing. I'm always representing South Florida. I always represent 305, Miami, Northwest," Terry told NBC6.

Terry's journey to Olympic glory started in 2009, while running track at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

But the path to Olympic stardom wasn’t easy. She faced moments of doubt, moments when quitting seemed easier than pushing through the grueling training.

"I remember one day wanting to quit, and my dad left his job, came out to the track, stretched my legs, and said, ‘Now get up and run,'" she said.

That push, and Terry’s resilience, paid off. Now, with the weight of Olympic gold draped around her neck, she’s beginning to reflect on the significance of her achievements.

Earlier this week, Terry was honored with a proclamation by the City of Miami and presented with the prestigious key to Miami-Dade County.

"A lot of people recognize me here in Miami. It feels great to see my hard work pay off," she said.

Beyond the track, Terry’s influence stretches far. She remains connected to her roots, staying in touch with her high school coach, Carmen Jackson, whom she now affectionately calls "grandma."

As much as she’s looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, her true passion lies in giving back to her community.

Through her initiative, Readers on the Run, Terry is working to inspire the next generation, encouraging kids to embrace the joys of reading by gifting books to students across the Miami-Dade school system.

She’s a role model, proving that success doesn’t end at the finish line.

Later this fall, Terry will be honored at the White House alongside her fellow Olympians and Paralympians, where she’ll receive her coveted Olympic ring.