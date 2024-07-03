Olympian sailors from South Florida sharpen skills ahead of Paris Games

Training for the 2024 Paris Olympics drives Sarah Newberry Moore all day, every day leading up to the summer games in France.

The newly crowned Olympian from Miami is still savoring the fact she qualified.

“It just feels like it feels magical to finally be part of this big club of athletes,” Newberry Moore said from her apartment in Marseille, France.

Mere days after making Team USA, Newberry Moore moved out to Marseille in the south of France, where she will compete for gold in the Mixed Multihull sailing event alongside her partner David Liebenberg.

The duo is sharpening skills and getting more familiar with the terrain with each passing day.



“Being at a venue early is ultra important. We've actually been coming to Marseille off and on for the last two years already," Newberry Moore said. "We've done a lot of training here in the past, especially last summer and the summer before, because those are the same time frame."

The sailor isn’t out here alone, she brought her husband and son with her. She says both are an incredible source of inspiration.

Also joining her in France is Olympian Erika Reineke from Fort Lauderdale, who grew up sailing at Lauderdale Yacht Club. Reineke is thrilled to be on Team USA.

“It’s a dream come true, I had a taste of it at the Pan-American games and it feels like there’s something greater than me that I’m fighting for,” Reineke said.

Both women are stoked to represent the 954 and the 305 in front of the entire world.

“I feel very much like I'm taking the city of Miami with me to this games and my family who supported me so very much on the way,” Newberry Moore said.