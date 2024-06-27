What to know about boxing at the 2024 Olympics

For more than 100 years, boxers have stepped into the ring at the Olympic Games with the goal of winning gold for their country.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, it will be no different. The world's best will get to face off in the city of lights.

Here is everything you need to know about boxing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris:

What boxing events will be at the 2024 Olympics?

The weight categories for boxing have yet to be determined by the Olympics, but it will most likely follow what it has done in years past. Men and women spar separately and are divided into a handful of weight classes, ranging from flyweight to super-heavyweight.

What are the rules for boxing at the 2024 Olympics?

A boxer wins a bout at the Olympics by accumulating the most points over three rounds.

After every round, a winner is decided by the judging criteria and is awarded 10 points. The round's loser receives somewhere between 7 to 9 points based on how they performed. Deductions can also be made for infringements.

A boxer can win through unanimous decision if all five judges agree that the boxer has taken two or more rounds. If not all judges agree, a winner will be determined through split decision.

2024 Olympic boxing weight classes

There are seven weight classes for men and six for women in Paris:

Men

Flyweight (51 kg)

Featherweight (5 7kg)

Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Welterweight (71 kg)

Middleweight (80 kg)

Heavyweight (92 kg)

Super Heavyweight (92+ kg)

Women

Flyweight (50 kg)

Bantamweight (54 kg)

Featherweight (57 kg)

Lightweight (60 kg)

Welterweight (66 kg)

Middleweight (75 kg)

Where will boxing matches take place at the 2024 Olympics?

Boxing events will take place at the iconic Roland-Garros Stadium. Although mainly known for its clay tennis courts at the French Open, the stadium will host both tennis and boxing events for the 2024 Games.

When will boxing matches take place at the 2024 Olympics?

Boxing events will take place between July 27 and Aug. 10, 2024.

How to watch boxing at the 2024 Olympics

NBC will broadcast boxing, like all Olympic sports for the 2024 Games, on its family of networks and stream it on Peacock.

Which boxers will compete for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics?

Team USA has historically been the most dominant force in Olympic boxing, having won 117 medals since the sport entered the Olympics in 1904.

This year, they are expected to compete, as well. The boxing team has not completed its qualifiers, but five boxers have qualified for Paris so far.

Team USA boxing will include:

Joshua Edwards, 24, from Houston, Texas — Super heavyweight

Jajaira Gonzalez, 27, from Glendora, California — Lightweight

Jahmal Harvey, 21, from Oxon Hill, Maryland — Featherweight

Roscoe Hill, 29, from Spring, Texas — Flyweight

Omari Jones, 21, from Orlando, Florida — Welterweight

Jennifer Lozano, 21, from Laredo, Texas — Flyweight

Alyssa Mendoza, 20, from Caldwell, Idaho — Featherweight

Morelle McCane, 29, from Cleveland, Ohio — Welterweight

Which countries will compete in boxing at the 2024 Olympics?

Behind the United States, the countries with the most medals from boxing include Cuba with 78 and Great Britain with 62. Other countries that tend to do well in recent Olympics include Brazil and China.

But boxing can draw medal winners from around the world, so no participant is to be discounted in Paris.

Other combat sports at the 2024 Olympics

Along with boxing, the Paris Olympics will feature judo and taekwondo.