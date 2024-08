The U.S. men's 4x400m relay team of Chris Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin posted an Olympic-record time of 2:54.43 to topple Botswana and Great Britain, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

