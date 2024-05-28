‘Ready to fight': South Florida track and field heptathlete vies for spot on Team USA

When she’s not out of town competing, you can usually find Michelle Atherley on the track at the University of Miami.

Atherley is a heptathlete and honed her skills in seven events: 100-meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, javelin and 800-meter run.

“Every heptathlete has their strengths, the challenge and excitement of the event is being able to master everything as much as you can and equally distribute your talents throughout all of them,” Atherley said in between training for hurdles and javelin.

The South Florida native is focused on the Olympic qualifiers in track and field next month in Eugene, Oregon, where she is determined to land a spot on Team USA. She just missed the chance to represent the U.S. in Tokyo three years ago.

“I’m going into this competition more ready to fight, knowing that I deserve a spot on this team and not just there 'cause I’m happy to be there,” Atherley said.

Atherley competed in the World Athletics Championship in 2022, and she’s the only University of Miami athlete to win an NCAA Pentathlon Championship, that’s five events.

Her coaches couldn’t be more proud.

“The growth and maturity she’s had since college, for her to be able to put it all together in the next few weeks, that’s what I coach for. To watch them accomplish their dreams and their goals,” Amy Deem, the track and field coach at UM.

“I am feeling really comfortable where I’m at, but extremely eager to continue to improve, so I feel very motivated, I feel very strong and excited to keep going,” Atherley said about competing in the upcoming qualifiers.

She is determined to go to Paris no matter what hurdle stands in her way.