Swimming

Here's Team USA's swimming roster for the 2024 Olympics

Stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline the American swimmers who are bound for Paris.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Olympic swimming team is Paris-ready.

A total of 46 American pool swimmers -- 26 men and 20 women -- qualified for the 2024 Paris Games during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The trials, which took place over nine days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, wrapped up on Sunday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The roster is headlined by Team USA stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, both of whom are defending Olympic champions in multiple individual events.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Ledecky won four freestyle events at the trials (200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m), but she will skip the 200m at the Olympics to focus on the 4x200m freestyle relay. Ledecky is the three-time defending 800m champion and the reigning 1500m champion. She'll also be looking to reclaim the 400m title after finishing second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

A seven-time Olympic champion, Ledecky sits two golds away from breaking American Jenny Thompson's all-time record among female swimmers.

Dressel qualified for two individual events, along with the 4x100m freestyle relay, at the trials by finishing first in the 50m freestyle and third in the 100m butterfly. He's the reigning Olympic champion in both.

Caeleb Dressel is officially heading to the Paris Olympics to defend his gold medal in the 50m freestyle.

Dressel also won gold in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, but he failed to qualify for the event this time around after placing third.

The other American swimmers headed to Paris to defend individual titles are Bobby Finke, the reigning 800m and 1500m freestyles champion, and Chase Kalisz, the reigning 400m individual medley champion.

The trials also saw world records get by broken by Regan Smith and the University of Virginia's Gretchen Walsh. Smith, who was a three-time medalist in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, broke the 100m backstroke world record with a time of 57.13 seconds in the final, topping the previous mark of 57.33 set by Australia's Kaylee McKeown in 2023.

U.S. swimmer Regan Smith set a new world record in the 100m backstroke at the U.S. Swim Trials on Tuesday.

And Walsh set a new world record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 55.18 seconds in the semis, besting the previous record of 55.48 seconds set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom all the way back in 2016.

Gretchen Walsh shattered the world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals on Saturday night, the opening night of the U.S. trials.

Smith and Walsh each qualified for three events in total. Smith was victorious in all three of the races she qualified for (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly) while Walsh won the 100m butterfly.

Two other swimmers who made waves at the trials were Kate Douglass and Notre Dame's Chris Guiliano. Douglass, who earned a 200m individual medley bronze in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, won three individual events (100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 200m IM) and earned a spot on the 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Guiliano, meanwhile, beat Dressel to win the 100m freestyle and qualified for five total freestyle events (50m, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay) in what will be his Olympic debut.

Who's on the US Olympic swim team for the 2024 Paris Games?

Here's a full look at Team USA's pool swimming roster and the events each athlete qualified for (* = expected to opt out of event):

Women

AthleteEvents
Phoebe Bacon200m backstroke
Katharine Berkoff100m backstroke
Erika Connolly4x100m freestyle relay
Kate Douglass100m freestyle
200m breaststroke
200m IM
4x100m freestyle relay
Erin Gemmell4x100m freestyle relay
Katie Grimes1500m freestyle
400m IM
Torri Huske100m butterfly
4x100m freestyle relay
Lilly King100m breaststroke
200m breaststroke
Katie Ledecky200m freestyle*
400m freestyle
800m freestyle
1500m freestyle
4x200m freestyle relay
Paige Madden400m freestyle
800m freestyle
4x100m freestyle relay
Simone Manuel50m freestyle
4x100m freestyle relay
Anna Peplowski4x200m freestyle relay
Alex Shackell200m butterfly
4x200m freestyle relay
Regan Smith100m backstroke
200m backstroke
200m butterfly
Alex Walsh200m IM
Gretchen Walsh50m freestyle
100m butterfly
4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weber100m breaststroke
Claire Weinstein4x200m freestyle relay
Abbey Weitzeil4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weyant400m IM

Men

AthleteEvents
Jack Alexy4x100m freestyle relay
Hunter Armstrong100m backstroke
4x100m freestyle relay
Shaine Casas200m IM
Brooks Curry4x200m freestyle relay
Caeleb Dressel50m freestyle
100m butterfly
4x100m freestyle relay
Matt Fallon200m breaststroke
Nic Fink100m breaststroke
Bobby Finke800m freestyle
1500m freestyle
Carson Foster200m IM
400m IM
Chris Guiliano50m freestyle
100m freestyle
200m freestyle
4x100m freestyle relay
4x200m freestyle relay
Thomas Heilman100m butterfly
200m butterfly
Ryan Held4x100m freestyle relay
Luke Hobson200m freestyle
4x200m freestyle relay
David Johnston1500m freestyle
Keaton Jones200m backstroke
Chase Kalisz400m IM
Drew Kibler4x200m freestyle relay
Matt King4x100m freestyle relay
Josh Matheny200m breaststroke
Ryan Murphy100m backstroke
200m backstroke
Blake Pieroni4x200m freestyle relay
Luca Urlando200m butterfly
Aaron Shackell400m freestyle
Kieran Smith400m freestyle
4x200m freestyle relay
Charlie Swanson100m breaststroke
Luke Whitlock800m freestyle

There are also three American swimmers set to compete in open water events. Katie Grimes, who qualified for the 1500m freestyle and 400m individual medley, will join fellow American Mariah Denigan in the women's 10k. Ivan Puskovitch, meanwhile, will race in the men's 10k.

When do swimming events at the 2024 Olympics start?

Swimming events at the Paris Games will start on July 27 and run until Aug. 4.

Where are the 2024 Olympic swimming events being held?

 The Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre will host all Olympic pool swimming events.

Swimming Jun 20

Watch Team USA swimmer Lilly King get engaged after Olympic qualifier

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 22

Michael Phelps joins NBC's Olympics coverage at 2024 Paris Games

Swimming Jun 10

Swimming at the 2024 Olympics: Rules, strokes, events and more

This article tagged under:

Swimming
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us