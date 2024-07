Coco Gauff’s tennis gold medal campaign came to a close on Tuesday in an emotion-filled match, when the No. 2 seed fell to Croatia’s Donna Vekic, 7-6, 6-2 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match saw Gauff ensnared in a heated debate with the chair umpire.

