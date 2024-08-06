WATCH: Cuban Mijain Lopez wins historic fifth gold, leaves shoes on mat

With a win in the Greco-Roman 130kg final, Cuba's Mijain Lopez became the first athlete to win five Olympic gold medals in the same individual event.

After the match, he left his shoes on the mat to indicate retirement.

The 41-year-old Cuban defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

He's also the first wrestler to win five gold medals.

“What’s great is the joy,” Lopez said through a translator. “It was a result that I was craving, but also for the whole world and my country. So happy to reach the Olympic elite. The reward of a lifetime of working hard with the help of everyone and my family. It is my biggest win.”