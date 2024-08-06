2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: Cuban Mijain Lopez wins historic fifth gold, leaves shoes on mat

By NBC6 and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a win in the Greco-Roman 130kg final, Cuba's Mijain Lopez became the first athlete to win five Olympic gold medals in the same individual event.

After the match, he left his shoes on the mat to indicate retirement.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The 41-year-old Cuban defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He's also the first wrestler to win five gold medals.

“What’s great is the joy,” Lopez said through a translator. “It was a result that I was craving, but also for the whole world and my country. So happy to reach the Olympic elite. The reward of a lifetime of working hard with the help of everyone and my family. It is my biggest win.”

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us