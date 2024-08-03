2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: Full Anthony Edwards highlights from win vs. Puerto Rico

US men's basketball team defeats Puerto Rico to secure top seed

By NBC6

Estados Unidos se medirá en cuartos a Brasil
EFE

Anthony Edwards was the star of the show for the U.S. against Puerto Rico, pouring in a game-high 26 points including a highlight windmill dunk.

The U.S. men's basketball team will enter the knockout round as the top seed.

Team USA finished pool play 3-0 after defeating Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday.

Two other teams also finished 3-0, but the U.S. held the point-differential tiebreaker at plus-64 to top Germany (plus-47) and Canada (plus-20).

