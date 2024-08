After 120 years, the U.S. women's foil team — Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub — defeated Italy, 45-39, to win the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in a team fencing event.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.