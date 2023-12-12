How to protect your deliveries from porch pirates this holiday season

As the holiday season hits its peak, many of us turn to online shopping to find the perfect gifts. However, it's important to be aware that thieves are also taking notice of this uptick in deliveries.

A recent report from Security.org showed porch pirates stole $8 billion worth of packages from people's front steps in the past year.

Ivan Ramirez, a U.S. Postal Inspector, describes the situation as akin to a "smash and grab," with thieves scouting neighborhoods for easy targets.

Ramirez recommends using alternative delivery options, which could significantly reduce the risk of theft.

"Sometimes employers have been much more willing, most recently in the last number of years, to allow employees to have package and purchases and goods be delivered to their place of employment," he explained.

For those who cannot get packages delivered to their workplace, Ramirez recommends asking a neighbor to pick them up, or asking the delivery person to leave the package in a less visible spot at your home.

Another alternative is to have packages sent to a store for pickup, with Amazon often providing options like a nearby locker or Whole Foods for order collection. Tracking your deliveries is another crucial step, ensuring you know exactly when they arrive.

But what about doorbell cameras?

"We've all seen the cases where these folks are literally looking right into the camera as they're walking with their goods. It's not a deterrent, but it does help us within the law enforcement roles, because if these people are ever identified in other areas committing the crimes," Ramirez said.

A Chamber of Commerce survey involving 1,250 consumers in the U.S. found that 22% of people who had packages stolen had a doorbell camera. Yet only 18% filed a police report, and 6% reported that their thief was caught.

Ramirez emphasizes these are often crimes of opportunity. He said thefts of packages delivered by the Postal Service are a federal crime, and those involving private carriers like Amazon, FedEx, or UPS are usually considered state offenses, often classified as petty theft.

However, some states, including Texas, have elevated package theft to a felony under certain circumstances. Congress is also considering laws to extend protections to private carrier deliveries.

"It is nice to see that state legislatures and the folks that are mandating or running these cities have realized the impact," Ramirez said.

He urges victims of package theft to report it to their local police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service .