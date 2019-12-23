Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? You’re Not Alone

If you aren’t done with your holiday shopping, you're not alone. Many people still have last-minute items to pick up.

But your chances of being able to order something online and have it arrive by Christmas are getting slimmer by the hour.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, at least six percent of shoppers will be grabbing gifts on Christmas Eve. But if the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is too much to handle, there is still time to order online.

“This was a shorter shopping season but Amazon Prime has our members absolutely covered with millions of items still available in time for Christmas Eve,” said Amazon spokesperson Shone Jemmott.

Jemmott says there are over 10 million products available using one-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

Meaning…if you order today, it could make it in time for Christmas Eve.

Those items include some of this year’s most popular products.

“For the gamers, the Nintendo Switch is still available and if you are looking for something to make your time in the kitchen a little easier, the Instant Pot remains incredibly popular.”

But regardless of how you buy your last-minute gifts…you need to be ready for the retail frenzy after the big day: Holiday returns.

“If you get the gift and you are pretty sure you are going to return it, don’t bother to open it, if you do open the packaging and then try to return it, many retailers will try to charge you a 15 percent restocking fee,” Jemmott said.

April Lewis-Parks with Consolidated Credit says you should be prepared to return at least one gift after the holiday.

Returns can be made easier by having the gift receipt handy, along with your i.d… and a good old fashioned “smile.”

“If you go in with a smile and you are nice about the return, they are more likely to do it for you quicker with less questions, Lewis-Parks said.”

When ordering items online, be sure to check the expected delivery date.

On Amazon, you can find out delivery dates and when holiday shipping cuts off depending on where you live.