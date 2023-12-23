Buying an electronic product? Here's how to avoid fire hazards

During the holiday season, many people will find themselves purchasing or receiving gifts powered by lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are present in a wide array of electronic products, from scooters to tablets and toys, but they can be pose fire hazards when they are damaged or overheat.

Across the country, including South Florida, there have been numerous incidents involving fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

"So, you want to inspect the battery, make sure that there's no damage, there's no cracks," said Lt. Mike Adams, a fire investigator for Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

Lt. Adams says making the right choice when you are buying your product is key. "Buy a reputable brand and on the back of the box or somewhere on the device itself, there should be a sticker that says UL tested or UL listed, or some other type of testing manufacturer Factory is another one that the products have been tested and made safe for the consumer.”

He says you should be vigilant for signs that a battery may not be functioning correctly.

Some of these signs include:

The battery doesn’t last as long as expected.

The battery becomes excessively hot to the touch.

Physical damage like swollen batteries or cracked housings.

Other indicators: Unusual odors, leaking liquid, or smoke emanating from the battery.

Lt. Adams warns that lithium batteries contain toxic and flammable gases. He says it’s important to take the proper steps to inspect and storage them.