Contractor Arrested in Alleged $1 Million Miami Pool Fraud Scheme

A pool contractor and others have been arrested in an alleged $1 million Miami pool fraud scheme.

Ricardo Villarroel is accused of defrauding nearly 100 homeowners across the state.

Earlier this month, NBC 6 Responds teamed up with Telemundo Responde units across the state and heard from frustrated homeowners.

Homeowner Angel Lacasse said he contracted with Villarroel’s company, Villa Pavers and Pools, and paid a deposit of $21,000. More than a year later the pool was not complete.

"Once I paid him that lump sum of money after the concrete, he just disappeared," Lacasse said.

Other homeowners across Florida shared similar stories of unfinished projects and thousands of dollars lost.

At the beginning of October, Florida’s Attorney General’s Office told NBC 6 Responds that their consumer protection division was actively reviewing six complaints.

Weeks after the NBC 6 Responds investigation aired, Villarroel and three others are now facing racketeering charges.

Other people facing charges include Luis Alvarez Daboin of Conquer Pools, and Villa Pavers and Pools salespersons Michael Borrego and Laura Ballester Alpizar, authorities said.

Homeowner Rafeal Quiles said he handed over $11,000 in deposits to the company.

"They did not complete with the permit and the pool construction," Quiles said.

Quiles said he is relieved Villarroel and others are facing charges.

"I feel well because other people will not continue to do this,” Quiles said.

Investigators said other arrests are expected. Those facing charges could face up to 30 years behind bars.