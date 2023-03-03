Credit Card Balances Reach New Record High. Here's One Way to Pay Off Your Debt

A recent report shows credit card balances have now reached a record $986 billion, after falling significantly in 2020 and 2021.

"They were down 17% because people were spending less due to the pandemic," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. "They were using stimulus funds to pay down debt. Since then, though, it's been almost a straight line up."

Rossman said what we have seen play out over the past year is starting to add up.

"Unfortunately, there's a cumulative effect to all of this," Rossman said. "Higher prices, higher interest rates, these things are really weighing on people."

The Federal Reserve, in its fight against inflation, has increased interest rates eight times in the past year, making variable interest rate debt like credit cards more expensive.

Overall, prices in January jumped 6.4% over the year. The cost of food had double-digit increases, with food at home jumping 11.3%. Most notably, the price of eggs jumped 70.1% over the year.

"Gas prices, while they've come down in recent months, they're still elevated versus a lot of the recent past," Rossman said. "I think there's a spillover effect, too. Now we see things like rent driving a lot of the inflation increase and even though that's probably not landing directly on a credit card, if rent is gobbling up more of your paycheck, then something else is going on your credit card."

To break out of that cycle, Rossman said to consider taking advantage of a low-interest rate balance transfer option.

"I think that balance transfer idea is probably the best thing you can do to pause that interest clock and give yourself a little breathing room, but regardless of which strategy you pick, nonprofit credit counseling, personal loan, side hustle, whatever it is, I think it's important to do something," he said.

Rossman said the average credit card balance is about $5,800. If you make minimum payments at the average interest rate of 20%, Rossman estimates you'll be in debt for 17 years and pay more than $8,200 in interest.

That's why Rossman said it's so important to do what you can to pay down your credit card debt. Using your tax refund for that purpose, he said, is a good way to make a dent.