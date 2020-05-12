DEO Training Manual Reveals How Call Takers Are Told to Handle Claimants

A frustrated call taker for the Department of Economic Opportunity agonized to NBC 6 over her limited ability to help people get money in their most desperate moments.

"I could only work four hour shifts," she said. "Because it was so hard. It was so sad. And I couldn't do anything to really help them…"

"We were just someone to answer the phones for them and to tell people to wait. I felt like a puppet."

NBC 6 obtained internal training documents that reveal how employees are to handle unemployment claimants who finally get through on the phone.

The training material says supervisors are listening — and people who stray from instructions could be terminated. Another woman told NBC 6 that workers are also reprimanded for helping users trying to fix issues with a submit button.

Call takers can’t actually address specific and unique claim issues. They are supposed to refer individuals to another number.

"This is sort of analogous to when you’re at a restaurant and your table is not ready," said Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo. "You can have a seat at the bar and have some nuts at the bar while you’re waiting for your meal."

Pizzo says the documents confirm what he's been hearing.

"There have been rumors of this for some time now," he said. "When people are actually going through and getting somebody on the phone, I think there was a bit of artificial euphoria."

NBC 6 also uncovered that DEO call takers can’t refer to technical problems as “glitches." They're instead told to say, "the system is processing payments and is unavailable" or "improvements are being made to the system at this time."

"It's pretty oxymoronic to say, the real story is, it's not working, so tell them we're making it better, it goes against logic," Pizzo said.

The state of Florida has spent $100 million to expand server capacity and hired thousands of workers to take calls. Still, according to the state’s own data, more than half of those seeking benefits haven't been paid out.