Discover the Tax Breaks You're Missing Out on: Maximize Your Savings

Tax season is underway, and Floridians are looking for ways to save money on their taxes. If you're one of the many who work from home, you might be wondering what deductions you can claim on your tax return.

Miguel Burgos, a TurboTax expert and certified public accountant, explained if you work from home and are self-employed, you have two options for deducting your home expenses on your taxes.

You can either divide your work-from-home expenses based on the percentage of space used for your business, or you can use the simplified option and deduct $5 for every square foot of space used for your business, up to a maximum of 300 square feet.

However, if you're a W-2 employee, you won't be able to claim the home office deduction on your federal taxes until 2025. Starting in 2026, employees could start claiming home office expenses, even if they're not self-employed, assuming nothing changes in the law from now until then.

When it comes to personal expenses, they are not deductible unless they are specifically mentioned in the IRS code. But, there are some exceptions. For example, if you pay interest on your mortgage, that's a good consideration for a legitimate tax deduction.

However, if you pay interest on a credit card, that's not deductible. If you have to buy food for your household, put gas in your car, or pay for other similar expenses, those are considered personal expenses.

Burgos noted that taxpayers can claim credits and deductions, such as medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of their adjusted gross income, up to $2,500 in interest paid on student loans each year — as long as their income falls below a certain limit — and donations made to qualified charitable organizations. Additionally, homeowners can deduct interest paid on their mortgage and property taxes, which can be deducted right now after the last tax reform, up to $10,000.

Before hitting the send button on your tax return, it's important to double-check all the details. Burgos warned that many tax returns get rejected because taxpayers claim certain deductions but don’t provide the required information. This is an important reminder for parents who share custody of their children because if both parents try to claim the same dependent or benefits, the IRS may reject one of their tax returns.

Claiming the right write-offs can make all the difference when it comes to taxes. Many taxpayers miss out on deductions that could add up to significant savings. The Internal Revenue Code provides over 300 credits and deductions, so it's easy to miss some of them. With this information in mind, you can make sure that you're getting the most out of your tax return this year.