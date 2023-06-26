‘Everybody was getting frustrated': Fatal boat crash leaves cruise passengers stranded

A deadly crash between a boat and the Fisher Island Ferry led to the shutdown of the Port of Miami and left many cruise passengers stranded for hours.

"There was no empathy for the people. And everybody was getting frustrated," Thomas Sindoni, a passenger, told NBC6 Responds.

What was meant to be the finale of an eight-day Caribbean cruise turned into frustration for Sindoni and his family.

They, along with hundreds of other passengers, spent hours waiting to either disembark or board their cruise ships.

Sindoni shared a video with NBC6 showing how tempers flared inside the ship as passengers waited to disembark.

"…There were arguments, fights, and people pushing and cutting in line," Sindoni said. "I just sat down in the corner because I had my daughter. And it was very frustrating."

Sindoni says he is now reconsidering future cruise vacations.

"It makes me think,” Sindoni said. “I used to love cruises because, you know, it's like a whole experience and they treat you beautifully.”

Cruise lines have their own policies when it comes to unforeseen events and there is no federal government agency that regulates cruise customer service issues.

But The Federal Maritime Commission recommends potential passengers to take certain steps before booking their next cruise trip to be as prepared as possible.

Among them, getting travel insurance.

It will generally cover passenger cancellations for specific reasons, such as illness or various family emergencies. The scope of coverage can vary widely depending on the plan.

You can also look into cruise cancellation waivers. These are not the same as insurance policies, instead they operate on a fee basis, where the cruise line waives the cancellation schedule and refunds the entire fare to the customer under certain circumstances.

And consider booking your cruise using a credit card, which offers more protections than using a debit card or cash, especially during such unforeseen circumstances.

NBC6 reached out to several cruise lines impacted by the crash and asked about their policies in this type of cases:

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told NBC6 Responds: “Throughout the day, we communicated directly with our guests as updated information became available. We embarked our guests last night and they sailed on their cruise.”

MSC Seascape told NBC6 guests onboard:

Retained access to their cabins (and restrooms) throughout the day all the way up until disembarking the ship

Public restrooms throughout the ship also remained open

Nine bars onboard were open and providing access to a full complement of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (including water)

The buffet was open for breakfast and had its hours extended during that time, was open again from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., and opened again from 7 p.m. onward to ensure guests were fed as disembarkation took place. (The buffet also had water and other beverages available)

The captain and cruise director made announcements regarding the status of operations in the channel and eventual disembarkation on 15-minute intervals in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese

Pools and Jacuzzis were opened for guests to enjoy

Movies were shown

Live music was performed

The Kids Club was open

Free Wi-Fi was available throughout the day to ensure guests were able to communicate as needed

And said guests arriving for departure on the following cruise: