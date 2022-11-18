Farm Bureau: Cost of Thanksgiving Meal Up 20% This Year

Like everything else this year, the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is trending up.

The latest Farm Bureau survey shows a 20% jump from last year, with the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people estimated at just over $64 this year.

If you haven't started shopping yet but you are looking to save, mapping out the best deals before you head to the store is a good first step.

"The money-saving strategy starts at home, it doesn't start when you get to the store," said Krystal Sharp, a self-described strategic shopper.

As you make your list, take the time to check out weekly ads. You can easily find them online. We found turkeys for advertised on sale this week for as little as 49 cents a pound at several local stores like Publix, Winn Dixie and Sedano's. There were also sales on side essentials like fresh or canned green beans and sweet potatoes.

"It's really all about you looking at your local ads to really see what's on sale and how can I get some for Thanksgiving and some for a little after Thanksgiving as well," Sharp said.

Sharp is also a brand ambassador for Ibotta, a money-saving app that for the third year is offering around $20 in rebates on turkey day essentials, including $14 cash back for a turkey and $4 for mashed potatoes.

"There are turkeys that are underneath the value, so you can absolutely get it completely for free," Sharp said.

To get the deal, new users have to sign up and download the Ibotta app.

"And when you open the app, the offers will be there," she said.

If you're already an Ibotta user, you need to claim a certain number of rebates first before you can unlock the turkey and sides bonuses. The deadline we saw for that was Friday night.

And while you can go to any store, you do have to stick to specific brands to qualify for the Thanksgiving meal rebates.

"It's a Butterball turkey, it's Bob Evans mashed potatoes, it's Jiffy corn muffin mix, it's McCormick gravy, and it's Kuner's green beans," Sharp said.

