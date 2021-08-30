florida unemployment

Florida Judge Denies Request to Reinstate Federal Unemployment Benefits

The lawsuit, originally filed in Broward County, alleged that the federal payments should have been allowed to continue until Sept. 6.

By Sasha Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Leon County Circuit Judge denied to grant a temporary injunction that would have reinstated some federal unemployment benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, known as FPUC, provided Floridians with an extra $300 a week in benefits. 

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In an 18-page decision, Judge Layne Smith stated the state has the legal right to stop participating in the program. 

The lawsuit, originally filed in Broward County, alleged that the federal payments should have been allowed to continue until Sept. 6. The lawsuit also alleged the state’s decision to stop participating was against Florida law. 

Lawyers representing the state denied this claim last week during a hearing. 

"Neither federal law nor Florida law requires participation in the CARES Act programs, including FPUC,” an attorney representing the state said. 

In the order issued Monday, Judge Smith said, “This decision belongs solely to the state’s chief executive.”

Responds

Responding to every consumer complaint

evictions Aug 27

Supreme Court Blocks Federal Eviction Ban, South Florida Renters Impacted

COVID-19 Aug 26

With Vaccine Mandates on the Rise, So Are Fake Vaccine Cards

He went on to say, “Ultimately, Governor DeSantis’ strategy to promote reemployment by ending Florida’s participation in the FPUC program is a political issue that the voters can approve or reject at the ballot box.”

Smith also wrote that issuing a temporary injunction would have little effect at this point, with the federal program ending on Labor Day, and that it was unclear whether retroactive payments would be possible.

The judge stated Congress allowed states to choose whether to participate in the program and that the state legislature did not mandate participation.

This article tagged under:

florida unemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us